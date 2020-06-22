All apartments in McLean
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

1309 TITANIA LANE

1309 Titania Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Titania Lane, McLean, VA 22102

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
What a treat coming home to this beautiful residence in McLean Hamlet! Featuring four bedrooms, three baths, this home is a wonderful opportunity. The main level boasts an updated eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, large family/sunroom with French doors leading to spacious deck -- the perfect layout for both entertaining and daily living! Large windows welcome the light! Lovely hardwood floors on main level. Large Master Suite with deep walk in closet feature newly renovated master bath with dual sinks, shower, and soaking tub. Two additional charming bedrooms located on main level. Head downstairs to find lower level bedroom and newly updated bathroom. Enjoy community amenities including park, tennis and pool! NO SMOKING. NO PETS. www.peakeinc.com to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 TITANIA LANE have any available units?
1309 TITANIA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1309 TITANIA LANE have?
Some of 1309 TITANIA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 TITANIA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1309 TITANIA LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 TITANIA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1309 TITANIA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1309 TITANIA LANE offer parking?
No, 1309 TITANIA LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1309 TITANIA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 TITANIA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 TITANIA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1309 TITANIA LANE has a pool.
Does 1309 TITANIA LANE have accessible units?
No, 1309 TITANIA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 TITANIA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 TITANIA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 TITANIA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 TITANIA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
