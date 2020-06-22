1309 TITANIA LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

What a treat coming home to this beautiful residence in McLean Hamlet! Featuring four bedrooms, three baths, this home is a wonderful opportunity. The main level boasts an updated eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, large family/sunroom with French doors leading to spacious deck -- the perfect layout for both entertaining and daily living! Large windows welcome the light! Lovely hardwood floors on main level. Large Master Suite with deep walk in closet feature newly renovated master bath with dual sinks, shower, and soaking tub. Two additional charming bedrooms located on main level. Head downstairs to find lower level bedroom and newly updated bathroom. Enjoy community amenities including park, tennis and pool! NO SMOKING. NO PETS. www.peakeinc.com to apply.