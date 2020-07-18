1302 ALTAMIRA COURT

Amenities

Large and Spacious - 6 Bedroom, (or 5 + Office), 4 Full Bath, Woodside Estates Home * Langley HS triangle * Bright and spacious rooms, with Hardwood Floors throughout upper 2 levels* Upper level has Mstr Suite, plus 3 additional Bedrooms and Hallway Bath; * Main Level Open Floor Plan with Living Room, Dining Room, Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with Granite CounterTops opening into Large Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace; First floor Bedroom or Office with Built-ins; Laundry Room, and garage access, * Lower Level has In-law (auPair) Suite, Full Bath and Game Room. Fenced Rear Yard. 2 Car Garage and spacious driveway, On line Application, No Smoking, Pets Considered Case by case basis, Available July 2020, Long term lease acceptable.Call Listing Agent for information and to arrange viewing. Masks Required, No Children on home tour.