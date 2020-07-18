All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1302 ALTAMIRA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1302 ALTAMIRA COURT
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 AM

1302 ALTAMIRA COURT

1302 Altamira Court · (703) 596-4446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1302 Altamira Court, McLean, VA 22102

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,995

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 2845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large and Spacious - 6 Bedroom, (or 5 + Office), 4 Full Bath, Woodside Estates Home * Langley HS triangle * Bright and spacious rooms, with Hardwood Floors throughout upper 2 levels* Upper level has Mstr Suite, plus 3 additional Bedrooms and Hallway Bath; * Main Level Open Floor Plan with Living Room, Dining Room, Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with Granite CounterTops opening into Large Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace; First floor Bedroom or Office with Built-ins; Laundry Room, and garage access, * Lower Level has In-law (auPair) Suite, Full Bath and Game Room. Fenced Rear Yard. 2 Car Garage and spacious driveway, On line Application, No Smoking, Pets Considered Case by case basis, Available July 2020, Long term lease acceptable.Call Listing Agent for information and to arrange viewing. Masks Required, No Children on home tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 ALTAMIRA COURT have any available units?
1302 ALTAMIRA COURT has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1302 ALTAMIRA COURT have?
Some of 1302 ALTAMIRA COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 ALTAMIRA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1302 ALTAMIRA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 ALTAMIRA COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 ALTAMIRA COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1302 ALTAMIRA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1302 ALTAMIRA COURT offers parking.
Does 1302 ALTAMIRA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 ALTAMIRA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 ALTAMIRA COURT have a pool?
No, 1302 ALTAMIRA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1302 ALTAMIRA COURT have accessible units?
No, 1302 ALTAMIRA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 ALTAMIRA COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 ALTAMIRA COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 ALTAMIRA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 ALTAMIRA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1302 ALTAMIRA COURT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryers
McLean Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDMcNair, VA
Chillum, MDLandover, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAGreenbelt, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity