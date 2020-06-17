All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1230 MOTTROM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1230 MOTTROM DRIVE
Last updated March 20 2020 at 1:48 AM

1230 MOTTROM DRIVE

1230 Mottrom Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1230 Mottrom Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home features a stone exterior with a gated entrance that leads to the 5-car garage which can fit 5 over-sized SUVs, when you enter the home it opens up to double spiral staircases that lead you to a 2-story family room with a wood burning fireplace, on the main level you can enjoy the solarium, an office, a huge kitchen along with ample living and dining space for entertaining, there is an additional butler's kitchen and pantry with it's own entrance and path so you can entertain without the caterers getting in the way of your event, upstairs features 5 bedrooms each with it's own bathroom and walk-in closets, the master bedroom closet features an enormous walk-in closet with built-in shoe racks, lower level features an expansive rec room, wet bar, additional solarium, and an additional bedroom along with 2 bonus rooms with their own closets and bathrooms. Kitchen cabinets have soft close drawers, and Lutron switches featured throughout the house, new washer and dryer and central vacuum round out the wonderful features to this home, please note landscaping will be included in the rent. Contact first owner or agent for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 MOTTROM DRIVE have any available units?
1230 MOTTROM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1230 MOTTROM DRIVE have?
Some of 1230 MOTTROM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 MOTTROM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1230 MOTTROM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 MOTTROM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1230 MOTTROM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1230 MOTTROM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1230 MOTTROM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1230 MOTTROM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 MOTTROM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 MOTTROM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1230 MOTTROM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1230 MOTTROM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1230 MOTTROM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 MOTTROM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 MOTTROM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 MOTTROM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1230 MOTTROM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia