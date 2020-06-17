1230 MOTTROM DRIVE

Amenities

This home features a stone exterior with a gated entrance that leads to the 5-car garage which can fit 5 over-sized SUVs, when you enter the home it opens up to double spiral staircases that lead you to a 2-story family room with a wood burning fireplace, on the main level you can enjoy the solarium, an office, a huge kitchen along with ample living and dining space for entertaining, there is an additional butler's kitchen and pantry with it's own entrance and path so you can entertain without the caterers getting in the way of your event, upstairs features 5 bedrooms each with it's own bathroom and walk-in closets, the master bedroom closet features an enormous walk-in closet with built-in shoe racks, lower level features an expansive rec room, wet bar, additional solarium, and an additional bedroom along with 2 bonus rooms with their own closets and bathrooms. Kitchen cabinets have soft close drawers, and Lutron switches featured throughout the house, new washer and dryer and central vacuum round out the wonderful features to this home, please note landscaping will be included in the rent. Contact first owner or agent for showings.