McLean, VA
1145 RANDOLPH RD
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:44 AM

1145 RANDOLPH RD

1145 Randolph Road · No Longer Available
1145 Randolph Road, McLean, VA 22101

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
clubhouse
parking
WELL MAINTAINED, LIGHT FILLED TH IN KINGS MANOR. VACANT AND SHOWABLE. Granite Counters in updated Kitchen. Newly refinished hardwoods and new luxury vinyl tile in lower level . Two Fireplaces. Walk-out Basement to Fenced Backyard. 1 block to new Kings Manor Park. Churchill/Cooper/Langley. Walk to shops, restaurants,neighborhood, McLean Community Center, library. 12-48 month lease, non-smoker, no pets. Property is clean and will be cleaned again including disinfecting flat surfaces just prior to occupancy. Also, rear yard and gutters will be cleaned prior to occupancy. Agent related to owner

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Does 1145 RANDOLPH RD have any available units?
1145 RANDOLPH RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1145 RANDOLPH RD have?
Some of 1145 RANDOLPH RD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 RANDOLPH RD currently offering any rent specials?
1145 RANDOLPH RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 RANDOLPH RD pet-friendly?
No, 1145 RANDOLPH RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1145 RANDOLPH RD offer parking?
Yes, 1145 RANDOLPH RD offers parking.
Does 1145 RANDOLPH RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 RANDOLPH RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 RANDOLPH RD have a pool?
No, 1145 RANDOLPH RD does not have a pool.
Does 1145 RANDOLPH RD have accessible units?
No, 1145 RANDOLPH RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 RANDOLPH RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 RANDOLPH RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1145 RANDOLPH RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1145 RANDOLPH RD does not have units with air conditioning.

