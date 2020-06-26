1145 RANDOLPH RD

Amenities

WELL MAINTAINED, LIGHT FILLED TH IN KINGS MANOR. VACANT AND SHOWABLE. Granite Counters in updated Kitchen. Newly refinished hardwoods and new luxury vinyl tile in lower level . Two Fireplaces. Walk-out Basement to Fenced Backyard. 1 block to new Kings Manor Park. Churchill/Cooper/Langley. Walk to shops, restaurants,neighborhood, McLean Community Center, library. 12-48 month lease, non-smoker, no pets. Property is clean and will be cleaned again including disinfecting flat surfaces just prior to occupancy. Also, rear yard and gutters will be cleaned prior to occupancy. Agent related to owner