1143 Randolph Road

Location

1143 Randolph Road, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Kings Manor: Elegant Brick Townhome in Langley HS Pyramid Avail May 2020, 3 - 4 Bdrm 3.5 Ba - Handsome, bright, townhome with updated eat-in kitchen including cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, ceramic tile floor * All neutral * Hardwood Floors on main and bedroom levels * 2 wood-burning fireplaces * Separate dining room * Updated master bath * Finished basement with walkout rec room plus Den/4th Bedroom and updated full bath with shower * Churchill Road Elementary, Cooper Middle School, Langley High School * Near Dolley Madison route to Chain Bridge or straight shot to the Beltway * Close to shopping, restaurants and Metrobus line * NO PETS, no smoking. Professionally Managed by Peake Management, Inc.

Listed by Robert Zimmerman, 703 307-5091c. Robert@bhgpremier.com

Agent Licensed in Va. with Better Homes & Gardens RE Premier,
450 N. Washington St., Suite M,
Falls Church, Va. 22046
703 596-4446

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
6842 Elm St., Suite 303
McLean, VA 22101
Office: (703) 448-0212

Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

(RLNE5771581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

