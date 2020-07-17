All apartments in McLean
McLean, VA
1123 EDWARD DRIVE
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:44 AM

1123 EDWARD DRIVE

1123 Edward Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1123 Edward Drive, McLean, VA 22066

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to a desirable neighborhood surrounded by wooded lots and easy commute to Tysons and to Dulles. Some rooms freshly painted and family bathroom upgraded. Move in ready. Three beds and two baths on upper level, open plan living and dining room opens to deck overlooking wooded area. Eat in kitchen has large bay window. Lower level has fourth bedroom, laundry and family room, with walk out to back yard. Then the surprise fourth level is a large storage area, play room, office or den. Don't miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 EDWARD DRIVE have any available units?
1123 EDWARD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
Is 1123 EDWARD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1123 EDWARD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 EDWARD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1123 EDWARD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1123 EDWARD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1123 EDWARD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1123 EDWARD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 EDWARD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 EDWARD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1123 EDWARD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1123 EDWARD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1123 EDWARD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 EDWARD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 EDWARD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 EDWARD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 EDWARD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
