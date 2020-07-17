1123 EDWARD DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home to a desirable neighborhood surrounded by wooded lots and easy commute to Tysons and to Dulles. Some rooms freshly painted and family bathroom upgraded. Move in ready. Three beds and two baths on upper level, open plan living and dining room opens to deck overlooking wooded area. Eat in kitchen has large bay window. Lower level has fourth bedroom, laundry and family room, with walk out to back yard. Then the surprise fourth level is a large storage area, play room, office or den. Don't miss this one.