Amenities

in unit laundry bbq/grill some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

RARE 1 bedroom/ 1 bath walkout basement apartment with views of Dead Run Steam Valley Park! Through the sliding glass doors, tenant can enjoy outdoor furniture and gas grill. Bask in the peaceful sounds of the stream and nature all while being within minutes to 495 and major highways.

Property Highlights:

-Washer & Dryer in unit

-Tile floor throughout

-Freshly painted

-Abundant natural light

- Two separate entrances

AVAILABLE NOW!



No Pets Allowed



