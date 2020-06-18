All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:44 AM

1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT

1103 Dapple Grey Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1103 Dapple Grey Court, McLean, VA 22066

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Privacy and Luxury Details Embody this Immaculate Home which was Completely Remodeled in 2008. Located in the Heart of Great Falls on Almost 1.5 Acres, the Floor Plan Encompasses 6 Spacious Bedrooms and 6.5 Lavish Bathrooms and over 7000 Square Feet. Details of Solid Mahogany Trim, Imported Marble Tile, Brazilian Cherry Floors, and Blue Pearl Granite Countertops can be found throughout the entire Home. Highlights of the Home Include its Complete Renovation in 2008. This Involves: New Electric, Plumbing, HVAC, Insulation in Walls, Acoustic Drywall in Master Bedroom (Main Floor), 2 Fireplaces, Backup Power Generator, Metal Tile Roof, Heavy Duty 3 Car Garage Doors, Solid Mahogany Doors, Triple Pane Pella Designer Series Windows, Grohe Faucets, Heated Staircase of Front Porch, Almost 1,000 Sq. Ft. of Granite on the Back Porch Which Is Accessible from the Walk-Out Basement with a Separate Heated Exterior Staircase to Driveway, Framing for a 36" X 36" Elevator...and If You Can Believe it Much More! Located Close to Metro, Major Highways, Hiking Trails, and Great Entertainment Venues and Dining! This Home is Sure to Impress Even the Most Opulent of Guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT have any available units?
1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT have?
Some of 1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT does offer parking.
Does 1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT have a pool?
No, 1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT have accessible units?
No, 1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia