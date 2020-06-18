1103 DAPPLE GREY COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Privacy and Luxury Details Embody this Immaculate Home which was Completely Remodeled in 2008. Located in the Heart of Great Falls on Almost 1.5 Acres, the Floor Plan Encompasses 6 Spacious Bedrooms and 6.5 Lavish Bathrooms and over 7000 Square Feet. Details of Solid Mahogany Trim, Imported Marble Tile, Brazilian Cherry Floors, and Blue Pearl Granite Countertops can be found throughout the entire Home. Highlights of the Home Include its Complete Renovation in 2008. This Involves: New Electric, Plumbing, HVAC, Insulation in Walls, Acoustic Drywall in Master Bedroom (Main Floor), 2 Fireplaces, Backup Power Generator, Metal Tile Roof, Heavy Duty 3 Car Garage Doors, Solid Mahogany Doors, Triple Pane Pella Designer Series Windows, Grohe Faucets, Heated Staircase of Front Porch, Almost 1,000 Sq. Ft. of Granite on the Back Porch Which Is Accessible from the Walk-Out Basement with a Separate Heated Exterior Staircase to Driveway, Framing for a 36" X 36" Elevator...and If You Can Believe it Much More! Located Close to Metro, Major Highways, Hiking Trails, and Great Entertainment Venues and Dining! This Home is Sure to Impress Even the Most Opulent of Guests.