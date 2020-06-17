All apartments in McLean
1102 SHARON COURT
1102 SHARON COURT

1102 Sharon Court · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Sharon Court, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This home Sparkles!New Paint. New lighting fixtures. Updated baths. Kitchen Facelift. New Carpeting etc. Large home with really nice yard. Carport. Long drive way for lots of cars. Great location. HUGE lower level storage space perfect for kids play room or storage. Nice open floor plan.Brand New Energy efficient replacement Windows. Super Clean and Ready for new tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 SHARON COURT have any available units?
1102 SHARON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1102 SHARON COURT have?
Some of 1102 SHARON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 SHARON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1102 SHARON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 SHARON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1102 SHARON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1102 SHARON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1102 SHARON COURT offers parking.
Does 1102 SHARON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 SHARON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 SHARON COURT have a pool?
No, 1102 SHARON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1102 SHARON COURT have accessible units?
No, 1102 SHARON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 SHARON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 SHARON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 SHARON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 SHARON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
