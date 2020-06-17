1102 SHARON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This home Sparkles!New Paint. New lighting fixtures. Updated baths. Kitchen Facelift. New Carpeting etc. Large home with really nice yard. Carport. Long drive way for lots of cars. Great location. HUGE lower level storage space perfect for kids play room or storage. Nice open floor plan.Brand New Energy efficient replacement Windows. Super Clean and Ready for new tenants.