This home Sparkles!New Paint. New lighting fixtures. Updated baths. Kitchen Facelift. New Carpeting etc. Large home with really nice yard. Carport. Long drive way for lots of cars. Great location. HUGE lower level storage space perfect for kids play room or storage. Nice open floor plan.Brand New Energy efficient replacement Windows. Super Clean and Ready for new tenants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1102 SHARON COURT have any available units?
1102 SHARON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1102 SHARON COURT have?
Some of 1102 SHARON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 SHARON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1102 SHARON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.