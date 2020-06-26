1048 DOUGLASS DRIVE

Amenities

Freshly painted and improved 4 BR, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, split level brick & siding single family home in 0.31 acre in well established McLean community close to schools, shopping and other places of interest. Churchill Road elementary, Cooper middle school and Langley high school pyramid. What catches your attention as you enter the House is the coziness and the traditional floor plan. This house will take you down the memory lane as you cozy up in front of the fireplace or just have a party in the dining room and the backyard. The Daylight/ English basement has a bedroom with fireplace, family room and laundry room.