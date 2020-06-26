All apartments in McLean
McLean, VA
1048 DOUGLASS DRIVE
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:00 AM

1048 DOUGLASS DRIVE

1048 Douglass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1048 Douglass Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
Freshly painted and improved 4 BR, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, split level brick & siding single family home in 0.31 acre in well established McLean community close to schools, shopping and other places of interest. Churchill Road elementary, Cooper middle school and Langley high school pyramid. What catches your attention as you enter the House is the coziness and the traditional floor plan. This house will take you down the memory lane as you cozy up in front of the fireplace or just have a party in the dining room and the backyard. The Daylight/ English basement has a bedroom with fireplace, family room and laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1048 DOUGLASS DRIVE have any available units?
1048 DOUGLASS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
Is 1048 DOUGLASS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1048 DOUGLASS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 DOUGLASS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1048 DOUGLASS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1048 DOUGLASS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1048 DOUGLASS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1048 DOUGLASS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1048 DOUGLASS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 DOUGLASS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1048 DOUGLASS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1048 DOUGLASS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1048 DOUGLASS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 DOUGLASS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1048 DOUGLASS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1048 DOUGLASS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1048 DOUGLASS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
