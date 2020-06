Amenities

pool elevator fireplace sauna media room furnished

APPOINTMENT ONLY LISTING AGENT!!****STUNNING 8,800 SF, 4 YEAR OLD COLONIAL ON TWO ACRES IN MCLEAN WITH 7 BEDROOMS AND 7.5 BATHS. THE MANY FEATURES INCLUDE: FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM WITH BATH, ELEVATOR, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT, LARGE MEDIA ROOM, OUTDOOR POOL, SAUNA, HIGH CEILINGS, LARGE WINDOWS, MODERN SECURITY SYSTEMS AND MUCH MORE. CAN RENT FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED WITH A PRICE INCREASE. ****CONTACT LISTING AGENT FIRST FOR SHOWING***NO LOCKBOX.