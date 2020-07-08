9955 GRAPEWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

First Floor! Available now! This lovely condo has been freshly painted and has a updated kitchen and master bathroom. Kitchen has mostly s/s appliances. New stove to be delivered soon. Patio that faces wooded area. Washer/Dryer in unit. Wood burning fireplace. Small den off family room. Separate dining room. Pets are case by case basis. Grilling/picnic area near front door. Great location - right off Business 234.