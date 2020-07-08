All apartments in Manassas
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

9955 GRAPEWOOD COURT

9955 Grapewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

9955 Grapewood Court, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
First Floor! Available now! This lovely condo has been freshly painted and has a updated kitchen and master bathroom. Kitchen has mostly s/s appliances. New stove to be delivered soon. Patio that faces wooded area. Washer/Dryer in unit. Wood burning fireplace. Small den off family room. Separate dining room. Pets are case by case basis. Grilling/picnic area near front door. Great location - right off Business 234.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9955 GRAPEWOOD COURT have any available units?
9955 GRAPEWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9955 GRAPEWOOD COURT have?
Some of 9955 GRAPEWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9955 GRAPEWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9955 GRAPEWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9955 GRAPEWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9955 GRAPEWOOD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 9955 GRAPEWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 9955 GRAPEWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9955 GRAPEWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9955 GRAPEWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9955 GRAPEWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 9955 GRAPEWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9955 GRAPEWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 9955 GRAPEWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9955 GRAPEWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9955 GRAPEWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9955 GRAPEWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9955 GRAPEWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

