Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming townhome located walking distance to Old Town Manassas, Manassas VRE, Manassas Airport, 28, 66, shopping, dining and breweries. Ample street parking. Windows provide for a very bright and well-lit home. 2 master bedrooms. Newly renovated. New roof, new windows, new appliances. Soft close cabinets and drawers. New paint, new floors throughout. Private fenced in backyard with shed.