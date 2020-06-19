All apartments in Manassas
9626 SHANNON LANE

Location

9626 Shannon Lane, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Rare opportunity to be the first to rent this spectacular home! This home has been restored to better than new condition. Hardwood flooring throughout the two top levels* New Kitchen* New Baths* Finished lower-level with extra room and half bath* Fenced rear yard* Sorry No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9626 SHANNON LANE have any available units?
9626 SHANNON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9626 SHANNON LANE have?
Some of 9626 SHANNON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9626 SHANNON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9626 SHANNON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9626 SHANNON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9626 SHANNON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9626 SHANNON LANE offer parking?
No, 9626 SHANNON LANE does not offer parking.
Does 9626 SHANNON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9626 SHANNON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9626 SHANNON LANE have a pool?
No, 9626 SHANNON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9626 SHANNON LANE have accessible units?
No, 9626 SHANNON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9626 SHANNON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9626 SHANNON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9626 SHANNON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9626 SHANNON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
