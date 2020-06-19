9626 SHANNON LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Rare opportunity to be the first to rent this spectacular home! This home has been restored to better than new condition. Hardwood flooring throughout the two top levels* New Kitchen* New Baths* Finished lower-level with extra room and half bath* Fenced rear yard* Sorry No Pets