Rare opportunity to be the first to rent this spectacular home! This home has been restored to better than new condition. Hardwood flooring throughout the two top levels* New Kitchen* New Baths* Finished lower-level with extra room and half bath* Fenced rear yard* Sorry No Pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9626 SHANNON LANE have any available units?
9626 SHANNON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9626 SHANNON LANE have?
Some of 9626 SHANNON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9626 SHANNON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9626 SHANNON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.