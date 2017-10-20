9423 COREY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage sauna

Looking for a spacious home? Look no further. Come see this 3000 + sqft center hall colonial with 4 bedrooms / 3.5 bath. , eat-in kitchen with large breakfast area,, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances - Separate formal dining & living rooms with elegant moldings/chair-rail. Family room w/ wood burning fireplace opens to expansive covered/screened patio . - Master suite w/ walk-in-closet, private bath & separate dressing area - Finished basement with rec room, full bath and bonus room that could used as a 5th NTC bedroom & a storage/utility room . 2 car garage and a fenced backyardOnline application.