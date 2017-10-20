All apartments in Manassas
9423 COREY DRIVE

9423 Corey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9423 Corey Drive, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
sauna
Looking for a spacious home? Look no further. Come see this 3000 + sqft center hall colonial with 4 bedrooms / 3.5 bath. , eat-in kitchen with large breakfast area,, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances - Separate formal dining & living rooms with elegant moldings/chair-rail. Family room w/ wood burning fireplace opens to expansive covered/screened patio . - Master suite w/ walk-in-closet, private bath & separate dressing area - Finished basement with rec room, full bath and bonus room that could used as a 5th NTC bedroom & a storage/utility room . 2 car garage and a fenced backyardOnline application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9423 COREY DRIVE have any available units?
9423 COREY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9423 COREY DRIVE have?
Some of 9423 COREY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9423 COREY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9423 COREY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9423 COREY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9423 COREY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9423 COREY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9423 COREY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9423 COREY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9423 COREY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9423 COREY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9423 COREY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9423 COREY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9423 COREY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9423 COREY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9423 COREY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9423 COREY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9423 COREY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

