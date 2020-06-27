All apartments in Manassas
9257 MOSBY STREET
Last updated September 22 2019 at 3:14 PM

9257 MOSBY STREET

9257 Mosby Street · No Longer Available
Location

9257 Mosby Street, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom - 1 Bath Colonial located on quiet one-way street in the City of Manassas. Large yard with private storage shed. Spacious Single Family home with hardwood floors throughout. Possible 4th bedroom or office on main level.~Rental includes A/C , gas stove, gas heat, gas hot water, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, washer and dryer. Sought after location in the City of Manassas. Walk only a few blocks to the Historic Old Town with shops, pubs & restaurants to enjoy all year round. In the spring there are concerts, movie nights and farmers markets. With the largest firework show in Northern Virginia. There are parades, festivals and concerts to enjoy throughout the year and ice skating in the winter at the Harris Pavilion. Walk to Virginia Railway Express station with daily Amtrak and VRE commuter trains. The City of Manassas is a vibrant community that is continuously in motion for play, shopping, dining, arts, historic sites, museums, community activities, sports, education and family living. Manassas City Post Office, professional offices and several banks within walking distance. Close to the Manassas Campus of both George Mason University and the Northern Virginia Community College, Manassas Regional Airport, FBI, Innovation at Prince William Business Park, Lockheed Martin, IBM, Micron, PW Hospital, Bristow, Manassas Mall, Nokesville, Lake Manassas, Vint Hill, Manassas National Battlefield Park, Catharpin, Centreville, Manassas, Gainesville, Haymarket, Dumfries, Woodbridge, Lake Ridge, Prince William Parkway, Rt 66, Rt 29, Rt 15, Rt 234. Rent is $2,000 monthly plus all utilities ~ Security Deposit $2000 ~ Application Fee $50 per applicant ~ Available July 1st ~ No pets ~ No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9257 MOSBY STREET have any available units?
9257 MOSBY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9257 MOSBY STREET have?
Some of 9257 MOSBY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9257 MOSBY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9257 MOSBY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9257 MOSBY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9257 MOSBY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9257 MOSBY STREET offer parking?
No, 9257 MOSBY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 9257 MOSBY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9257 MOSBY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9257 MOSBY STREET have a pool?
No, 9257 MOSBY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9257 MOSBY STREET have accessible units?
No, 9257 MOSBY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9257 MOSBY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9257 MOSBY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 9257 MOSBY STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9257 MOSBY STREET has units with air conditioning.
