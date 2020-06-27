9257 MOSBY STREET

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom - 1 Bath Colonial located on quiet one-way street in the City of Manassas. Large yard with private storage shed. Spacious Single Family home with hardwood floors throughout. Possible 4th bedroom or office on main level.~Rental includes A/C , gas stove, gas heat, gas hot water, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, washer and dryer. Sought after location in the City of Manassas. Walk only a few blocks to the Historic Old Town with shops, pubs & restaurants to enjoy all year round. In the spring there are concerts, movie nights and farmers markets. With the largest firework show in Northern Virginia. There are parades, festivals and concerts to enjoy throughout the year and ice skating in the winter at the Harris Pavilion. Walk to Virginia Railway Express station with daily Amtrak and VRE commuter trains. The City of Manassas is a vibrant community that is continuously in motion for play, shopping, dining, arts, historic sites, museums, community activities, sports, education and family living. Manassas City Post Office, professional offices and several banks within walking distance. Close to the Manassas Campus of both George Mason University and the Northern Virginia Community College, Manassas Regional Airport, FBI, Innovation at Prince William Business Park, Lockheed Martin, IBM, Micron, PW Hospital, Bristow, Manassas Mall, Nokesville, Lake Manassas, Vint Hill, Manassas National Battlefield Park, Catharpin, Centreville, Manassas, Gainesville, Haymarket, Dumfries, Woodbridge, Lake Ridge, Prince William Parkway, Rt 66, Rt 29, Rt 15, Rt 234. Rent is $2,000 monthly plus all utilities ~ Security Deposit $2000 ~ Application Fee $50 per applicant ~ Available July 1st ~ No pets ~ No Smoking.