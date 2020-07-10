All apartments in Manassas
Find more places like 9218 Portner Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
9218 Portner Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

9218 Portner Ave

9218 Portner Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

9218 Portner Avenue, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Old Town Manassas Home for Rent - Rare opportunity to rent the Historic Gate House in Old Town Manassas. One bedroom, plus den and one full bathroom; plus formal living and dining rooms and kitchen that opens up to the rear deck. Very spacious with high ceilings, fresh paint and lots of light!

Located at the corner of Portner and Main St this home is just blocks away from all that Old Town Manassas has to offer. Summer festivals, Parades, VRE and Amtrak station, Restaurants, Shops and more!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior maintenance, yard maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program ($15/mo). Pets accepted with a strong application, additional $25/month rent and $500 extra deposit. Minimum income qualifications $62k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Minimum one year lease. Good Credit Required.

Home is professionally managed and offered for rent by Blackwell Property Management. All applications at www.freedompm.com

(RLNE5822801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9218 Portner Ave have any available units?
9218 Portner Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9218 Portner Ave have?
Some of 9218 Portner Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9218 Portner Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9218 Portner Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9218 Portner Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9218 Portner Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9218 Portner Ave offer parking?
No, 9218 Portner Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9218 Portner Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9218 Portner Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9218 Portner Ave have a pool?
No, 9218 Portner Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9218 Portner Ave have accessible units?
No, 9218 Portner Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9218 Portner Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9218 Portner Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9218 Portner Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9218 Portner Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl
Manassas, VA 20110
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St
Manassas, VA 20111
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl
Manassas, VA 20110
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop
Manassas, VA 20109
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct
Manassas, VA 20109

Similar Pages

Manassas 1 BedroomsManassas 2 Bedrooms
Manassas Apartments with ParkingManassas Dog Friendly Apartments
Manassas Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bloom Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America