9218 Portner Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Old Town Manassas Home for Rent - Rare opportunity to rent the Historic Gate House in Old Town Manassas. One bedroom, plus den and one full bathroom; plus formal living and dining rooms and kitchen that opens up to the rear deck. Very spacious with high ceilings, fresh paint and lots of light!



Located at the corner of Portner and Main St this home is just blocks away from all that Old Town Manassas has to offer. Summer festivals, Parades, VRE and Amtrak station, Restaurants, Shops and more!



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior maintenance, yard maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program ($15/mo). Pets accepted with a strong application, additional $25/month rent and $500 extra deposit. Minimum income qualifications $62k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Minimum one year lease. Good Credit Required.



Home is professionally managed and offered for rent by Blackwell Property Management. All applications at www.freedompm.com



(RLNE5822801)