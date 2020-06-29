Rent Calculator
9210 NIKI PLACE
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM
9210 NIKI PLACE
9210 Niki Place
No Longer Available
Location
9210 Niki Place, Manassas, VA 20110
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated From Top To Bottom. All New Windows, Appliances, Flooring, Bathrooms and Kitchen. **** Property is for sale VAMN137274 ****
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9210 NIKI PLACE have any available units?
9210 NIKI PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manassas, VA
.
What amenities does 9210 NIKI PLACE have?
Some of 9210 NIKI PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9210 NIKI PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9210 NIKI PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9210 NIKI PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9210 NIKI PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Manassas
.
Does 9210 NIKI PLACE offer parking?
No, 9210 NIKI PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 9210 NIKI PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9210 NIKI PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9210 NIKI PLACE have a pool?
No, 9210 NIKI PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9210 NIKI PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9210 NIKI PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9210 NIKI PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9210 NIKI PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9210 NIKI PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9210 NIKI PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
