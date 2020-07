Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

COMPLETELY RENOVATED, WITH NEW FLOORING, KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES, CABINETS, GRANITE TOPS, BATHS WITH TUBS, VANITIES, TOILETS, PAINTING, LANDSCAPING, HVAC, ROOF. 2 LARGE MASTER SUITES. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND COMMUTER ROUTES. APPLICATION FEE OF $45 PER ADULT, CHECKS PAYABLE TO CRAYONS TO PERFUME, LLC.NO TOURS OR SHOWINGS UNTIL JUNE 6TH, 2020. CURRENT TENANT WILL BE VACATING FIRST WEEK IN JUNE.