Manassas, VA
9118 WEIR PLACE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:17 PM

9118 WEIR PLACE

9118 Weir Place · No Longer Available
Location

9118 Weir Place, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Refinished Brick Federal in Old Town Manassas on nearly ONE acre! Home features 4 bedrooms - 3 full bathrooms - oversized two car garage - New Roof, Newer hardwood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Updated bathrooms! Two wood burning stoves and wood burning fireplace on the main floor. Live the downtown life with restaurants - entertainment - farmers market - VRE train to D.C. Easy Online Application Process - Ready to Move In.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9118 WEIR PLACE have any available units?
9118 WEIR PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9118 WEIR PLACE have?
Some of 9118 WEIR PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9118 WEIR PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9118 WEIR PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9118 WEIR PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9118 WEIR PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9118 WEIR PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9118 WEIR PLACE offers parking.
Does 9118 WEIR PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9118 WEIR PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9118 WEIR PLACE have a pool?
No, 9118 WEIR PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9118 WEIR PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9118 WEIR PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9118 WEIR PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9118 WEIR PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9118 WEIR PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9118 WEIR PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

