9118 WEIR PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Refinished Brick Federal in Old Town Manassas on nearly ONE acre! Home features 4 bedrooms - 3 full bathrooms - oversized two car garage - New Roof, Newer hardwood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Updated bathrooms! Two wood burning stoves and wood burning fireplace on the main floor. Live the downtown life with restaurants - entertainment - farmers market - VRE train to D.C. Easy Online Application Process - Ready to Move In.