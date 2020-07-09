All apartments in Manassas
Find more places like 9091 WHARTON COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
9091 WHARTON COURT
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

9091 WHARTON COURT

9091 Wharton Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

9091 Wharton Court, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FULLY RENOVATED ... SIMPLY SPARKLES.....So much is new in the last year including all kitchen cabinets, kitchen counters, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, upper level carpet, windows, washer and dryer, bathroom vanities, most lighting and more.......Main level offer a spacious living room and a separate dining area which walks out to the rear patio......Washer and dryer are in the kitchen... Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.....Main bedroom has a full bath and a large walk in closet....End unit......Neutral paint throughout......fenced rear yard......You won't find a cleaner home....Easy Access to I66, Route 28, Prince William Parkway, and Sudley Rd. Close proximity to BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Micron Technology, Prince William Hospital Center and more. Six miles from the Manassas Park VRE Station. Minutes from shopping, dining and outdoor recreation.....AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: IMMEDIATELY.......Sorry no smoking... Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. For any pet accepted the rent will be $50 per month higher ~ No Subleasing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9091 WHARTON COURT have any available units?
9091 WHARTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9091 WHARTON COURT have?
Some of 9091 WHARTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9091 WHARTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9091 WHARTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9091 WHARTON COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9091 WHARTON COURT is pet friendly.
Does 9091 WHARTON COURT offer parking?
No, 9091 WHARTON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9091 WHARTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9091 WHARTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9091 WHARTON COURT have a pool?
No, 9091 WHARTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9091 WHARTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 9091 WHARTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9091 WHARTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9091 WHARTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9091 WHARTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9091 WHARTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave
Manassas, VA 20109
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St
Manassas, VA 20111
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl
Manassas, VA 20110
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop
Manassas, VA 20109
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street
Manassas, VA 20110
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct
Manassas, VA 20109

Similar Pages

Manassas 1 BedroomsManassas 2 Bedrooms
Manassas Apartments with ParkingManassas Pet Friendly Places
Manassas Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bloom Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America