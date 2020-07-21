9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE

Amenities

$500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT WITH RATIFIED LEASE BY JANUARY 31ST. Move In Ready! New carpet, paint and flooring in spacious end unit 3BR/2.5 BA townhome. Lots of space inside and out! Lower level has finished basement with decorative fireplace, separate utility/laundry room & full bath. Sliding glass doors on both lower level and main level walk out to decks and fenced backyard. Lighted outdoor shed with power. Upstairs rooms prewired for FIOS ethernet and bedrooms/living room pre-wired for DirectTV. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances .Commuter friendly location and less than 2 miles from VRE. Play park across the street from unit.