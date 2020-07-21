All apartments in Manassas
9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE

9061 New Britain Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9061 New Britain Circle, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
$500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT WITH RATIFIED LEASE BY JANUARY 31ST. Move In Ready! New carpet, paint and flooring in spacious end unit 3BR/2.5 BA townhome. Lots of space inside and out! Lower level has finished basement with decorative fireplace, separate utility/laundry room & full bath. Sliding glass doors on both lower level and main level walk out to decks and fenced backyard. Lighted outdoor shed with power. Upstairs rooms prewired for FIOS ethernet and bedrooms/living room pre-wired for DirectTV. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances .Commuter friendly location and less than 2 miles from VRE. Play park across the street from unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE have any available units?
9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE have?
Some of 9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9061 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
