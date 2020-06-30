All apartments in Manassas
9023 MERRIMACK DRIVE
9023 MERRIMACK DRIVE

9023 Merrimack Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9023 Merrimack Drive, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A commuters dream - beautifully updated 2 bedroom townhouse within walking distance to the VRE. Light-filled end unit with a private driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9023 MERRIMACK DRIVE have any available units?
9023 MERRIMACK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
Is 9023 MERRIMACK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9023 MERRIMACK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9023 MERRIMACK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9023 MERRIMACK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9023 MERRIMACK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9023 MERRIMACK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9023 MERRIMACK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9023 MERRIMACK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9023 MERRIMACK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9023 MERRIMACK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9023 MERRIMACK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9023 MERRIMACK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9023 MERRIMACK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9023 MERRIMACK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9023 MERRIMACK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9023 MERRIMACK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

