8941 QUARRY RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

IMMACULATE, LOVINGLY MAINTAINED, 3 LEVEL TOWNHOME IN OLD TOWN MANASSAS*MAIN LEVEL BOASTS HIGH CEILINGS & HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT*SUN-FILLED LIVING ROOM WITH CEILING FAN & LIGHT, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH RECESSED LIGHTING, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ISLAND/BREAKFAST BAR, GAS COOKING, PANTRY & TABLE SPACE, ACCESS TO FENCED REAR WITH STONE PATIO & GATE ACCESS TO DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE WITH PRIVATE DRIVWAY*MID LEVEL BOASTS DEN WITH BUILT-IN BOOKCASE, HARDWOOD FLOORING, ACCESS TO LAUNDRY CLOSET WITH FULL SIZED WASHER & DRYER, MASTER BEDROOM WITH CEILING FAN & LIGHT, ATTACHED PRIVATE, FULL MASTER BATHROOM WITH GRANITE TOPPED DOUBLE SINK VANITY, LARGE SHOWER WITH SEAT & TILE SURROUND & WALK-IN-CLOSET*UL OFFERS 2 GUEST BEDROOMS - BOTH WITH CEILING FANS & LIGHTS & WALK-IN-CLOSETS, FULL HALL BATHROOM WITH DOUBLE SINK VANITY & SEPARATE ROOM WITH SHOWER/TUB COMBO & COMMODE*ULTRA-CONVENIENT LOCATION, WALKING DISTANCE TO OLD TOWN MANASSAS SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, VRE & MUCH MORE!