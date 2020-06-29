All apartments in Manassas
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

8333 IVY GLEN COURT

8333 Ivy Glen Court · No Longer Available
Location

8333 Ivy Glen Court, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

parking
parking
ROOMY 3 BR, 2.5 BATH END UNIT IN A PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH HIGH CEILINGS, KITCHEN OVERLOOKS LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM WALKS OUT TO PATIO. LOWER LEVEL REC ROOM. TWO ASSIGNED PARKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8333 IVY GLEN COURT have any available units?
8333 IVY GLEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
Is 8333 IVY GLEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8333 IVY GLEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8333 IVY GLEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8333 IVY GLEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 8333 IVY GLEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8333 IVY GLEN COURT offers parking.
Does 8333 IVY GLEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8333 IVY GLEN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8333 IVY GLEN COURT have a pool?
No, 8333 IVY GLEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8333 IVY GLEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 8333 IVY GLEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8333 IVY GLEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8333 IVY GLEN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8333 IVY GLEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8333 IVY GLEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
