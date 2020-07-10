10292 Cedar Ridge Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a83260406a ---- Over 3000SF*4 Bed, 3-1/2 Bath With Deck Backing To Trees Overlooks Stream*Conveniently Located Close to Major Commuter Routes/VRE/Shopping/Dining*New Carpet will be Installed on Main and Upper Levels*Formal Living and Dining Rooms with Hardwood Flooring*Eat in Kitchen with SS Appliances joins Family Room with Wood Fireplace*Spacious Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling/Luxury Custom Tile Bath with DBL Sink and Walk in Closet*Finished Rec Room in Walkout Basement with Full Bath/Ample Storage in Laundry Room*No more than two pets allowed, dogs under 50 pounds*