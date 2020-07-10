All apartments in Manassas
Last updated June 12 2019 at 9:15 PM

10292 Cedar Ridge Dr.

10292 Cedar Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10292 Cedar Ridge Drive, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a83260406a ---- Over 3000SF*4 Bed, 3-1/2 Bath With Deck Backing To Trees Overlooks Stream*Conveniently Located Close to Major Commuter Routes/VRE/Shopping/Dining*New Carpet will be Installed on Main and Upper Levels*Formal Living and Dining Rooms with Hardwood Flooring*Eat in Kitchen with SS Appliances joins Family Room with Wood Fireplace*Spacious Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling/Luxury Custom Tile Bath with DBL Sink and Walk in Closet*Finished Rec Room in Walkout Basement with Full Bath/Ample Storage in Laundry Room*No more than two pets allowed, dogs under 50 pounds*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10292 Cedar Ridge Dr. have any available units?
10292 Cedar Ridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 10292 Cedar Ridge Dr. have?
Some of 10292 Cedar Ridge Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10292 Cedar Ridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10292 Cedar Ridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10292 Cedar Ridge Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10292 Cedar Ridge Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10292 Cedar Ridge Dr. offer parking?
No, 10292 Cedar Ridge Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 10292 Cedar Ridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10292 Cedar Ridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10292 Cedar Ridge Dr. have a pool?
No, 10292 Cedar Ridge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10292 Cedar Ridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10292 Cedar Ridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10292 Cedar Ridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10292 Cedar Ridge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10292 Cedar Ridge Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10292 Cedar Ridge Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

