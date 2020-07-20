10275 CALYPSO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Stunning, bright, spacious town home for rent. Three levels. Truly 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Master bedroom with en-suite bath, double sink, walk-in closet. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter top, breakfast area. Huge deck facing trees. Fenced back yard. Newer washer/drier. Please know, the house is being prepared for next tenants, contractors are working on installing new windows, painting walls, staining deck, power washing, cleaning the house. Nice community with great amenities: pool, tennis, basketball courts, playground, club house for entertainment, for all ages. Tenants get passes from Landlords with access to all amenities. Convenient commuting. Lots of shopping and restaurants and parks within couple of miles. Pets - case by case! Come to see your future home!