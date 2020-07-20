All apartments in Manassas
Find more places like 10275 CALYPSO DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
10275 CALYPSO DRIVE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

10275 CALYPSO DRIVE

10275 Calypso Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10275 Calypso Drive, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Stunning, bright, spacious town home for rent. Three levels. Truly 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Master bedroom with en-suite bath, double sink, walk-in closet. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter top, breakfast area. Huge deck facing trees. Fenced back yard. Newer washer/drier. Please know, the house is being prepared for next tenants, contractors are working on installing new windows, painting walls, staining deck, power washing, cleaning the house. Nice community with great amenities: pool, tennis, basketball courts, playground, club house for entertainment, for all ages. Tenants get passes from Landlords with access to all amenities. Convenient commuting. Lots of shopping and restaurants and parks within couple of miles. Pets - case by case! Come to see your future home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10275 CALYPSO DRIVE have any available units?
10275 CALYPSO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 10275 CALYPSO DRIVE have?
Some of 10275 CALYPSO DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10275 CALYPSO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10275 CALYPSO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10275 CALYPSO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10275 CALYPSO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10275 CALYPSO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10275 CALYPSO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10275 CALYPSO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10275 CALYPSO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10275 CALYPSO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10275 CALYPSO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10275 CALYPSO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10275 CALYPSO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10275 CALYPSO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10275 CALYPSO DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10275 CALYPSO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10275 CALYPSO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl
Manassas, VA 20110
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street
Manassas, VA 20110
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct
Manassas, VA 20109
Regency Place
11201 Partnership Lane
Manassas, VA 20109

Similar Pages

Manassas 1 Bedroom ApartmentsManassas 2 Bedroom Apartments
Manassas Apartments with ParkingManassas Dog Friendly Apartments
Manassas Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bloom Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America