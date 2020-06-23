10250 Farmington Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Lovely 3 level split level home in Manassas. Privately sit. in a culdesac & backs to common area/trees. Hardwood flooring on ML w/ spac. kit. & large FR. Master bdr w/ full bath, features ceramic tile, new vanity & ceramic tile shower. 2 add. bdrs w/ full bath in hall. LL features office, den/bedroom, half bath/laundry room. Walk out to spacious fenced backyard w/ maint free deckIN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN AND HEALTHY LIVING ENVIRONMENT.