10250 Farmington Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10250 Farmington Ct

10250 Farmington Court · No Longer Available
Location

10250 Farmington Court, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lovely 3 level split level home in Manassas. Privately sit. in a culdesac & backs to common area/trees. Hardwood flooring on ML w/ spac. kit. & large FR. Master bdr w/ full bath, features ceramic tile, new vanity & ceramic tile shower. 2 add. bdrs w/ full bath in hall. LL features office, den/bedroom, half bath/laundry room. Walk out to spacious fenced backyard w/ maint free deckIN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN AND HEALTHY LIVING ENVIRONMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10250 Farmington Ct have any available units?
10250 Farmington Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 10250 Farmington Ct have?
Some of 10250 Farmington Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10250 Farmington Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10250 Farmington Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10250 Farmington Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10250 Farmington Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 10250 Farmington Ct offer parking?
No, 10250 Farmington Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10250 Farmington Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10250 Farmington Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10250 Farmington Ct have a pool?
No, 10250 Farmington Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10250 Farmington Ct have accessible units?
No, 10250 Farmington Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10250 Farmington Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10250 Farmington Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10250 Farmington Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10250 Farmington Ct has units with air conditioning.
