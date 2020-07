Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool playground tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

***WOW****LOOK AT THIS!!!! GORGEOUS END UNIT WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS OF THE WATER! New beautiful wood floors, newer carpet and freshly painted. Excellent location within walking distance of pool, tot lot and tennis courts! This home has bumpouts on all three levels, making it very spacious. Fully fenced backyard, deck and paver patio below. A must see!