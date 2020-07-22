41223 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY HIGHWAY

Amenities

APPLICATION ACCEPTED, WAITING ON SIGNATURES FOR THE LEASE. *PERFECT RENTAL FOR SELF EMPLOYED PERSON-EXTRA PARKING FOR LARGE VEHICLES* Two bedrooms each with a private bath, renovated farmhouse, everything is new here, move-in ready, plush carpeting throughout, open concept, new kitchen, and all new baths, great views of the trees, new deck, kick back and relax. Two parking spaces, with additional parking available, close to great shopping commuter routes, top schools and more! No smoking. Window blinds and cable/tv lines installed. (Zillow video shows neighboring listing 41217 John Mosby Hwy. as well, which has been rented separately.) Small dogs allowed case by case basis. Lawn care and trash removal included.