Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:31 PM

41223 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY HIGHWAY

41223 John Mosby Highway · No Longer Available
Location

41223 John Mosby Highway, Loudoun County, VA 20105

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
APPLICATION ACCEPTED, WAITING ON SIGNATURES FOR THE LEASE. *PERFECT RENTAL FOR SELF EMPLOYED PERSON-EXTRA PARKING FOR LARGE VEHICLES* Two bedrooms each with a private bath, renovated farmhouse, everything is new here, move-in ready, plush carpeting throughout, open concept, new kitchen, and all new baths, great views of the trees, new deck, kick back and relax. Two parking spaces, with additional parking available, close to great shopping commuter routes, top schools and more! No smoking. Window blinds and cable/tv lines installed. (Zillow video shows neighboring listing 41217 John Mosby Hwy. as well, which has been rented separately.) Small dogs allowed case by case basis. Lawn care and trash removal included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41223 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY HIGHWAY have any available units?
41223 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 41223 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY HIGHWAY have?
Some of 41223 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41223 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
41223 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41223 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 41223 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY HIGHWAY is pet friendly.
Does 41223 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 41223 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY HIGHWAY offers parking.
Does 41223 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41223 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41223 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 41223 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 41223 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 41223 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 41223 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41223 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 41223 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 41223 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
