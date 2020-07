Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Three bedroom, 2 full bath, farmhouse, recently renovated with new side covered porch, one car garage and additional parking spaces (3) All new kitchen and baths, all new flooring, and fresh paint. Great lower level that is unfinished for storage. Convenient to local shopping, commuter routes and top schools! No pets , no smoking. Thank you