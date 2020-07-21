40640 Banshee Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Gorgeous Four Bedroom Single Family - This Shakespeare Model Four Bedroom, Three and a half bath home has a two car garage, main level office, sunroom, two-story family room with stone fireplace, spacious kitchen with island and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including double wall ovens. Outside you'll enjoy a large deck, fenced backyard and sprinkler system to help maintain a beautiful lawn.



Apply on-line at www.browncarrera.com



Brown-Carrera Realty LLC

110 E Market St Suite 100

Leesburg VA 20176

703-777-0007



(RLNE5039596)