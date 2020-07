Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Private yet convenient! This 3BR/3 BA totally renovated raised rancher has it all-large rooms, storage galore, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and an island in the kitchen, 2 fpls, COMCAST SERVICE, large deck, beautiful 3-acre lot which sweeps gracefully down from the house, great location . Totally renovated; all systems updated, painted and ready for you ~Available Now~