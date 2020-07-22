37848 FRIENDLY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Cozy cottage on a peaceful lane in the charming village of Lincoln, just minutes from Purcellville. The property has been renovated in the last few years and includes a kitchen with granite and updated appliances, fresh paint, and updated bath. The unfinished basement has lots of storage and laundry. Closed in porch off the kitchen provides space for "walk-in pantry" and dinning room off the kitchen would make entertaining a breeze. You're going to love the tranquility paired with convenience of this home.