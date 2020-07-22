All apartments in Loudoun County
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:29 AM

37848 FRIENDLY LANE

37848 Friendly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

37848 Friendly Lane, Loudoun County, VA 20158

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy cottage on a peaceful lane in the charming village of Lincoln, just minutes from Purcellville. The property has been renovated in the last few years and includes a kitchen with granite and updated appliances, fresh paint, and updated bath. The unfinished basement has lots of storage and laundry. Closed in porch off the kitchen provides space for "walk-in pantry" and dinning room off the kitchen would make entertaining a breeze. You're going to love the tranquility paired with convenience of this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

