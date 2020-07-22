All apartments in Loudoun County
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

26052 Braided Mane Terrace

26052 Braided Mane Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

26052 Braided Mane Terrace, Loudoun County, VA 20152

Beautiful 3 BR/2.5Bth 2 lower level corner condo unit, with a 1 car garage, sits right in the heart of beautiful Loudoun County in the Virginia Manor neighborhood of Aldie, VA. Here you will find the Buffalo Trail Elementary School within walking distance, a community clubhouse with an event room, gym, tennis courts, an outdoor swimming pool, as well as many walking trails and tot lots for children. Unobstructed mountain views and gorgeous sunsets with a pond in front of, and in the rear of this condo, make this unit a must see.

Close to, and have easy access, to all major highways including highway Rt. 50, I66, 267, I495, and highways 28 and 29.

Minutes to Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Harris Teeter, Mug N Muffin Coffee Shop, & More
14 miles to historic Middleburg, VA
14 miles to Dulles International Airport
24 miles to Tysons Corner, VA
34 miles to Washington, DC

***UPDATE FOR 2020, ACCEPTING EARLY APPLICATIONS***
1) Property will be available for move in on July 3, 2020. Showings will be begin May 2020.
2) Available to show by appointments only. Tenants are currently living in property so we must coordinate to show the property.
3) Pictures shown are shown as model before current tenant move in (June 2019). Furniture and room setups will show different based on tenant furniture.

**Leasing Specifics**

1) Tobacco Free, Non Smoking Unit.
2) Rent due on the 1st of every month with 5 day grace period.
3) Application and Application Fee of $55 required of every adult living in home.
4) Online Tenant Portal System designed to allow tenants to create tenant account, pay security deposit, pet fees, monthly rent online with debit card, credit card, bank account, create and schedule automatic rent payments, schedule maintenance requests with pictures, and much more (You can also pay with a personal check if you prefer)
5) 2 garage door openers as well as garage keypad code included.
6) 1 Community Clubhouse key fob included. Gives tenants access to community clubhouse pool and fitness gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

