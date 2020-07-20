26006 MUSTANG DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Main Level Living*** Available Aug 1 2019 *** No Pets *** Tenant Occupied*** Built in 2015, This Gorgeous, energy efficient Home Sports a Huge Main Level Master Suite with Walk-in Closet and Laundry Room that sits Conveniently off of Mud Room, with an Open Floor Plan Kitchen/Dining/Family Room with separate Formal Dining Room, Gas Fireplace and a Bump Out Breakfast room. With 3 Additional Bedroom on Upper Level with a Rec-Room and 1 Bed and a Full Bath in the Walk-up Basement that is fully finished, there's ample place to live, relax, entertain, and some left for storage as well. Attached 2 car garage, the house backs to the woods for privacy and an awesome community with amenities that will satisfy all members in your household. Schedule your showing now and get your application in before it's gone.