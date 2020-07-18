20631 SIBBALD SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

RENT SPECIAL DISCOUNT: $150 OFF PER MONTH FOR 2 YR LEASE OR $100 OFF PER MONTH FOR 1 YR LEASE FOR JULY MOVE-IN. MUST SEE, WON'T LAST LONG. Gorgeous end unit overlooking park and gazebo, bright and airy , 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, 2 level condo/townhouse. Everything looks new, barely used. Gleaming cherry hardwoods in the main level,high-end kitchen-aid SS appliances, granite countertops, 1 car-fully finished garage, all upgraded fixtures throughout. Upper level laundry, Fantastic LOCATION in the Goose Creek Village neighborhood, walking distance to metro shuttle stop, shopping center and restaurants, right down the street from 267 Greenway & sought after schools. PLEASE FOLLOW CDC's COVID-19GUIDELINES- WEAR A FACE MASK AND SANITIZE YOUR HANDS BEFORE OPENING THE DOOR AND DO NOT TOUCH ANYTHING IN THE HOUSE AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCE.