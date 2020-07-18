All apartments in Loudoun County
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:02 AM

20631 SIBBALD SQUARE

20631 Sibbald Square · (703) 723-3434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

20631 Sibbald Square, Loudoun County, VA 20147

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,299

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENT SPECIAL DISCOUNT: $150 OFF PER MONTH FOR 2 YR LEASE OR $100 OFF PER MONTH FOR 1 YR LEASE FOR JULY MOVE-IN. MUST SEE, WON'T LAST LONG. Gorgeous end unit overlooking park and gazebo, bright and airy , 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, 2 level condo/townhouse. Everything looks new, barely used. Gleaming cherry hardwoods in the main level,high-end kitchen-aid SS appliances, granite countertops, 1 car-fully finished garage, all upgraded fixtures throughout. Upper level laundry, Fantastic LOCATION in the Goose Creek Village neighborhood, walking distance to metro shuttle stop, shopping center and restaurants, right down the street from 267 Greenway & sought after schools. PLEASE FOLLOW CDC's COVID-19GUIDELINES- WEAR A FACE MASK AND SANITIZE YOUR HANDS BEFORE OPENING THE DOOR AND DO NOT TOUCH ANYTHING IN THE HOUSE AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20631 SIBBALD SQUARE have any available units?
20631 SIBBALD SQUARE has a unit available for $2,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20631 SIBBALD SQUARE have?
Some of 20631 SIBBALD SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20631 SIBBALD SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
20631 SIBBALD SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20631 SIBBALD SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 20631 SIBBALD SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 20631 SIBBALD SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 20631 SIBBALD SQUARE offers parking.
Does 20631 SIBBALD SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20631 SIBBALD SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20631 SIBBALD SQUARE have a pool?
No, 20631 SIBBALD SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 20631 SIBBALD SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 20631 SIBBALD SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 20631 SIBBALD SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20631 SIBBALD SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20631 SIBBALD SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20631 SIBBALD SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
