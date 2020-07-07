9254 LEE MASEY DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful spacious single-family home on corner lot 4 Bed Rooms, 3.5 bath, 2-car garage, finished walk-up basement over 3,000 sq ft (including basement). Situated in a beautiful quiet Lorton Station pooled community, less than 1 mile to Lorton VRE Station, 3 miles to Fort Belvoir. Close to Route 95, 395, Metro train and Pentagon. Hardwood floors on main level. Huge Kitchen with lots of cabinet spaces, Over-sized Center Island, SS appliances, & butler's pantry. Gas fireplace in Family Room. Large Master Bedroom with sitting area, tray ceiling, 2 ceiling fans, 2 walk-in closets. Master bathroom has dual vanities, shower, Jacuzzi tub. 2/F Laundry room washer & dryer included. All other 3 Bed Rooms are bright and spacious with Ceiling fans. Finished walk-up basement has full bathroom, an office, large Rec Room with mini bar, plenty of playing space. Community Pool & playground.