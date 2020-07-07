All apartments in Lorton
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

9254 LEE MASEY DRIVE

9254 Lee Masey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9254 Lee Masey Drive, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful spacious single-family home on corner lot 4 Bed Rooms, 3.5 bath, 2-car garage, finished walk-up basement over 3,000 sq ft (including basement). Situated in a beautiful quiet Lorton Station pooled community, less than 1 mile to Lorton VRE Station, 3 miles to Fort Belvoir. Close to Route 95, 395, Metro train and Pentagon. Hardwood floors on main level. Huge Kitchen with lots of cabinet spaces, Over-sized Center Island, SS appliances, & butler's pantry. Gas fireplace in Family Room. Large Master Bedroom with sitting area, tray ceiling, 2 ceiling fans, 2 walk-in closets. Master bathroom has dual vanities, shower, Jacuzzi tub. 2/F Laundry room washer & dryer included. All other 3 Bed Rooms are bright and spacious with Ceiling fans. Finished walk-up basement has full bathroom, an office, large Rec Room with mini bar, plenty of playing space. Community Pool & playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9254 LEE MASEY DRIVE have any available units?
9254 LEE MASEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 9254 LEE MASEY DRIVE have?
Some of 9254 LEE MASEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9254 LEE MASEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9254 LEE MASEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9254 LEE MASEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9254 LEE MASEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorton.
Does 9254 LEE MASEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9254 LEE MASEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9254 LEE MASEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9254 LEE MASEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9254 LEE MASEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9254 LEE MASEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9254 LEE MASEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9254 LEE MASEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9254 LEE MASEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9254 LEE MASEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9254 LEE MASEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9254 LEE MASEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

