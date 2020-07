Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Available 1 June 20. Minimum 2 year lease required, longer preferred. Charming, large 3-lvl TH in gorgeous Lorton Valley offers hardwoods on the main level, formal LR & DRs w/moldings, plus more! KIT has Corian, stainless, 42" cabinetry and a sunny breakfast area w/a door to the deck, huge MBR has a walk-in & boasts a deluxe MBA w/a granite dual vanity, Jacuzzi, and glass shower. Walk out LL has rec rm w/built-ins, a fireplace, and 2nd half BA!