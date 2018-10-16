All apartments in Lorton
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

8406 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT

8406 Chaucer House Court · No Longer Available
Location

8406 Chaucer House Court, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE. Spacious townhome updated & ready for comfortable family living. Over 2,300 square feet of living space. 3 BR'S /3 FULL/1 HALF bath. Hardwood floors on main level. 9' Ceilings. Crown Moldings enhance the luxurious home. Gourmet Kit w/Maple 42" Cabinetry, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area with eat-in. Family room w/Gas fireplace. Master bedroom w/Tray Ceilings & ceiling fan. Large Recreation room w/access to rear. Fenced backyard. 2-car garage. Community includes; Pool/Party room & fitness center. Short distance to VRE Lots of visitor parking, grocery stores. Close to I-95. Move in available on July 1. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8406 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT have any available units?
8406 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 8406 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT have?
Some of 8406 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8406 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8406 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8406 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8406 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorton.
Does 8406 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8406 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT offers parking.
Does 8406 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8406 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8406 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8406 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT has a pool.
Does 8406 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT have accessible units?
No, 8406 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8406 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8406 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8406 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8406 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
