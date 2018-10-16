8406 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT

Amenities

A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE. Spacious townhome updated & ready for comfortable family living. Over 2,300 square feet of living space. 3 BR'S /3 FULL/1 HALF bath. Hardwood floors on main level. 9' Ceilings. Crown Moldings enhance the luxurious home. Gourmet Kit w/Maple 42" Cabinetry, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area with eat-in. Family room w/Gas fireplace. Master bedroom w/Tray Ceilings & ceiling fan. Large Recreation room w/access to rear. Fenced backyard. 2-car garage. Community includes; Pool/Party room & fitness center. Short distance to VRE Lots of visitor parking, grocery stores. Close to I-95. Move in available on July 1. No pets allowed.