7804 BELLWETHER COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

PRICE DROP AND OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 2/1 !!This is a must see. 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Welcome home to a beautifully appointed townhouse full of upscale updates. The mainfloor has a bright, sunny and open floor plan with a deck off the kitchen ready for your grill. Gleaming hardwoods, stainless steel appliances and nicely updated 1/2 bath. The upstairs features a Master Bedroom and bath that make you feel like a guest in your own home. The completely finished walk out basement has a fireplace and a very large laundry with washing machine and dryer that convey.