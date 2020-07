Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool

Elegant, bright and spacious, well maintained end unit townhome. Open floor plan and hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite, center island and walkout to deck overlooking trees. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and trey ceiling. Master bath with shower, soaking tub and dual vanity. Washer and dryer on the top level. Community tot lot and outdoor pool. Less than 2 miles to Ft Belvoir Tulley gate, close to shopping centers, easy access to 95/495/395.