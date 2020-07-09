All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

6618 MEDINAH LANE

6618 Medinah Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6618 Medinah Lane, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Amazing townhome in highly sought after Pinecrest. Brand new engineered wood floors on all levels, Tiled floors on all bathrooms and foyer. Gorgeous brand new kitchen with Quartz countertop, Brand new SS appliances, New vanities, Cozy wood burning fireplace in sun filled living room, Fenced in backyard for privacy. Metro bus stop right at the entrance of the neighborhood. Easy commute to I 495, I 395. 2 year lease preferred, Sorry No Pets, Certified funds needed for $50 application fee and first month rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6618 MEDINAH LANE have any available units?
6618 MEDINAH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6618 MEDINAH LANE have?
Some of 6618 MEDINAH LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6618 MEDINAH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6618 MEDINAH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6618 MEDINAH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6618 MEDINAH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6618 MEDINAH LANE offer parking?
No, 6618 MEDINAH LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6618 MEDINAH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6618 MEDINAH LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6618 MEDINAH LANE have a pool?
No, 6618 MEDINAH LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6618 MEDINAH LANE have accessible units?
No, 6618 MEDINAH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6618 MEDINAH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6618 MEDINAH LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6618 MEDINAH LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6618 MEDINAH LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

