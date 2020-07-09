6618 MEDINAH LANE

Amenities

Amazing townhome in highly sought after Pinecrest. Brand new engineered wood floors on all levels, Tiled floors on all bathrooms and foyer. Gorgeous brand new kitchen with Quartz countertop, Brand new SS appliances, New vanities, Cozy wood burning fireplace in sun filled living room, Fenced in backyard for privacy. Metro bus stop right at the entrance of the neighborhood. Easy commute to I 495, I 395. 2 year lease preferred, Sorry No Pets, Certified funds needed for $50 application fee and first month rent.