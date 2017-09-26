6336 Wingate Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dog park gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

APPLY BY 2/24 (WITH 3/1 MOVE-IN-DATE) AND GET $250 OFF OF YOUR 1ST MONTHS RENT & REIMBURSEMENT OF $250 ADMIN FEE!



Unfurnished apartment in Alexandria available for sublet from March 1st until June 31st with the option to renew the lease.



This one bedroom apartment including washer/dryer, walk-in-closet, smart home door lock and thermostat. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Open floor plan throughout with living/dining area, plus a fenced in 12x12 patio off off the living room looking out to a field. This is a pet friendly apartment building with a dog park in the complex and free parking in lots. Located close to major highways, with easy access to DC, a bus stop at the end of the road, LA Fitness, Giant, Total Wine, Marshalls, a golf course, parks, etc. all within easy distance.



Breakdown of monthly charges:

$1624 (includes rent and trash)

$40 per pet