All apartments in Lincolnia
Find more places like 6336 Wingate Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincolnia, VA
/
6336 Wingate Street
Last updated May 16 2019 at 8:53 AM

6336 Wingate Street

6336 Wingate Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lincolnia
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6336 Wingate Street, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPLY BY 2/24 (WITH 3/1 MOVE-IN-DATE) AND GET $250 OFF OF YOUR 1ST MONTHS RENT & REIMBURSEMENT OF $250 ADMIN FEE!

Unfurnished apartment in Alexandria available for sublet from March 1st until June 31st with the option to renew the lease.

This one bedroom apartment including washer/dryer, walk-in-closet, smart home door lock and thermostat. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Open floor plan throughout with living/dining area, plus a fenced in 12x12 patio off off the living room looking out to a field. This is a pet friendly apartment building with a dog park in the complex and free parking in lots. Located close to major highways, with easy access to DC, a bus stop at the end of the road, LA Fitness, Giant, Total Wine, Marshalls, a golf course, parks, etc. all within easy distance.

Breakdown of monthly charges:
$1624 (includes rent and trash)
$40 per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6336 Wingate Street have any available units?
6336 Wingate Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6336 Wingate Street have?
Some of 6336 Wingate Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6336 Wingate Street currently offering any rent specials?
6336 Wingate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6336 Wingate Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6336 Wingate Street is pet friendly.
Does 6336 Wingate Street offer parking?
Yes, 6336 Wingate Street offers parking.
Does 6336 Wingate Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6336 Wingate Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6336 Wingate Street have a pool?
No, 6336 Wingate Street does not have a pool.
Does 6336 Wingate Street have accessible units?
No, 6336 Wingate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6336 Wingate Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6336 Wingate Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6336 Wingate Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6336 Wingate Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd
Lincolnia, VA 22312
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave
Lincolnia, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Lincolnia 1 BedroomsLincolnia 2 Bedrooms
Lincolnia 3 BedroomsLincolnia Apartments with Parking
Lincolnia Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VA
Beltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America