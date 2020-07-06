6330 HILLCREST PLACE

Amenities

Single 1BR/1BA Apt. with your own fully appointed kitchen and living/dining area, private entrance, has central air/heating AC. All utilities included. On ground level, no one above or below. Ideally for Single occupancy or couple. No smoking and no pets. Parking on street. 1 year lease minimum and require rental application from NVAR form, credit check, copy of pay check, ID. 1 month security deposit requires with 1st month rent to move in. Located in quiet neighborhood back of house in Alexandria West/Lincolnia Heights. 5 minutes to I-395 Beltway/Braddock Rd./236-W/VA-613N, walk to shopping, grocery, bus stop, and 10 minutes drive to Van Dorn Street Metro Station (3 miles). Minutes to Old Town, Springfield, Annandale, Arlington, Crystal City, Washington DC,