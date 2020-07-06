All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:58 PM

6330 HILLCREST PLACE

6330 Hillcrest Place · No Longer Available
Location

6330 Hillcrest Place, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

all utils included
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single 1BR/1BA Apt. with your own fully appointed kitchen and living/dining area, private entrance, has central air/heating AC. All utilities included. On ground level, no one above or below. Ideally for Single occupancy or couple. No smoking and no pets. Parking on street. 1 year lease minimum and require rental application from NVAR form, credit check, copy of pay check, ID. 1 month security deposit requires with 1st month rent to move in. Located in quiet neighborhood back of house in Alexandria West/Lincolnia Heights. 5 minutes to I-395 Beltway/Braddock Rd./236-W/VA-613N, walk to shopping, grocery, bus stop, and 10 minutes drive to Van Dorn Street Metro Station (3 miles). Minutes to Old Town, Springfield, Annandale, Arlington, Crystal City, Washington DC,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6330 HILLCREST PLACE have any available units?
6330 HILLCREST PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6330 HILLCREST PLACE have?
Some of 6330 HILLCREST PLACE's amenities include all utils included, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6330 HILLCREST PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6330 HILLCREST PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6330 HILLCREST PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6330 HILLCREST PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6330 HILLCREST PLACE offer parking?
No, 6330 HILLCREST PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 6330 HILLCREST PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6330 HILLCREST PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6330 HILLCREST PLACE have a pool?
No, 6330 HILLCREST PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6330 HILLCREST PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6330 HILLCREST PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6330 HILLCREST PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6330 HILLCREST PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6330 HILLCREST PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6330 HILLCREST PLACE has units with air conditioning.

