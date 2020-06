6327 BARCROFT MEWS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL CENTER HALL COLONIAL TOWN HOME IN BARCROFT MEWS*THIS BRIGHT, SUNNY END UNIT TOWN HOME FEATURES SPACIOUS ROOM SIZES, BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE MAIN LEVEL AND GORGEOUS NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE UPPER LEVEL BEDROOMS*THE MAIN LEVEL FEATURES A LIBRARY, STEP DOWN LIVING ROOM WITH NEW GAS FIREPLACE, ELEGANT MOLDINGS, A FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH FRENCH DOORS LEADING TO THE UPPER LEVEL DECK, AND A KITCHEN WITH A NEW TILES FLOOR AND WALKOUT TO DECK*THE UPPER LEVEL MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES A WALK-IN CLOSET, A LARGE MASTER BATH WITH SOAKING TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER*THE LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM WITH NEW GAS FIREPLACE PROVIDES A WALK OUT TO A PRIVATE, ENCLOSED PATIO*A SPACIOUS 2 CAR GARAGE WITH AUTO DOOR OPENERS ALSO ARE INCLUDED*AGENTS: NO SMOKING, NO PETS AND A MAX OF 2 ADULTS*PLEASE MAKE TWO SEPARATE CHECKS TO "NOVA LEASING AND MANAGEMENT,LLC"*OWNER AGREES TO A N 18 MONTH LEASE IF NEEDED