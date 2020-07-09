All apartments in Lincolnia
6221 GLENVIEW COURT
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM

6221 GLENVIEW COURT

6221 Glenview Court · No Longer Available
Location

6221 Glenview Court, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Great Alexandria Location! Super upgraded 3BR 2BA rental home almost ready for new tenant! New flooring and new bright windows throughout, Fresh paint, new white appliances include gas stove, dishwasher and built in microwave, New white cabinets, white with grey laminate counter, tile floors and kitchen door to carport. Family room with large fireplace/dining room combo. Step down Living room with new wood deck off new sliding door with mini bar. Den with closet and sky light, MBR with two mirror closets, BR 2 and hall full bath. New washer and dryer installed in utility/laundry room. BR 3 has a full bath and walk in closet. Nice culdesac corner lot. Home is getting some finishing touches and will be ready OCT 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6221 GLENVIEW COURT have any available units?
6221 GLENVIEW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6221 GLENVIEW COURT have?
Some of 6221 GLENVIEW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6221 GLENVIEW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6221 GLENVIEW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6221 GLENVIEW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6221 GLENVIEW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6221 GLENVIEW COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6221 GLENVIEW COURT offers parking.
Does 6221 GLENVIEW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6221 GLENVIEW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6221 GLENVIEW COURT have a pool?
No, 6221 GLENVIEW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6221 GLENVIEW COURT have accessible units?
No, 6221 GLENVIEW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6221 GLENVIEW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6221 GLENVIEW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6221 GLENVIEW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6221 GLENVIEW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
