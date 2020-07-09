6221 GLENVIEW COURT

Amenities

Great Alexandria Location! Super upgraded 3BR 2BA rental home almost ready for new tenant! New flooring and new bright windows throughout, Fresh paint, new white appliances include gas stove, dishwasher and built in microwave, New white cabinets, white with grey laminate counter, tile floors and kitchen door to carport. Family room with large fireplace/dining room combo. Step down Living room with new wood deck off new sliding door with mini bar. Den with closet and sky light, MBR with two mirror closets, BR 2 and hall full bath. New washer and dryer installed in utility/laundry room. BR 3 has a full bath and walk in closet. Nice culdesac corner lot. Home is getting some finishing touches and will be ready OCT 1.