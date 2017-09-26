All apartments in Lincolnia
Location

6211 Everglades Drive, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brick Rambler with Hardwood FLoors, Large yard - Convenient, close-in classic one-level home with large fenced yard, covered deck and off-street parking * Fresh painted and floors refinished * Located between Lincolnia and Columbia Pike, near Lake Barcroft, Holmes Run Park, and Baileys Crossroads * 1 dog under 30 lbs or 2 cats possible with additional deposit. No Smoking.

Pet Deposit: $500 per animal
Lease Term: 1 or 3 years

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, qualifying income of at least $88,000 (may be the sum of two lowest incomes).

Visit www.peakeinc.com to see more details and all our other listings

Listed by Zhen Lin, Realtor
For information and viewing call Zhen Lin 571-315-6092
or email: zhen.lin@bhgpremier.com
Showings by appointment

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
450 N Washington St, Ste M
Falls Church 22046

Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

(RLNE5061009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

