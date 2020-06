5408 SW CHEYENNE KNOLL PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO I-395, I-495, DOWNTOWN D.C., PENTAGON, EXPRESS METRO, BUS, STILL SHOWS LIKE A MODEL HOME. FULLY FINISHED LEVELS, 3 EXTENSIONS, 2-CAR GARAGE, UPGRADED GOURMET KITCHEN,GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, RECENTLY REPLACED APPLIANCES-REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, DISHWASHER- LUXURY MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET & BATHROOM WITH SOAKING TUB, SEPARATE SHOWERS & DOUBLE VANITIES, HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGH DECK. MAIN LEVEL HAS FULL BATHROOM WITH CLOSET, CAN BE USE OFFICE OR RECREATION ROOM. TWO ZONE HVAC, COZY FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM IS LOCATED UPSTAIRS BESIDE MASTER BED ROOM. DON'T MISS THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME, READY TO MOVE IN!!!