granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

5000 RIDGEWOOD RD. Available 07/12/19 Lovely Cottage in Secluded Neighborhood! - * COUNTRY CHARM! Colonial built in 1939 * 2 BR & 1 Bath * Beautiful Hardwood floors through out * Detached Garage w/ remote control opener * Eat in Kitchen * Granite Counter tops * Newer Windows * Flip Down Gutters * Beautiful Garden * Acreage 0.75 Lot * Inside the Beltway *



(RLNE4938998)